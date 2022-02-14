ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Delaware Military advances to first state mat final in school history

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvXl7_0eEPGX0x00

Laurel’s Brennan Harrington (top) looks for a way to turn DMA’s Gavin Mundy in their 106 pound bout. Mundy went on to win by pin in 432. Photo by Ben Fulton

Delaware Military advances to first state mat final in school history

Smyrna – Delaware Military head coach L.A. Collier has sat in the corner of the DIAA state dual meet finals, but he was head coach at St. Mark’s. Saturday was his first time as head coach of the Seahawks.

The number two seeded Seahawks defeated the Henlopen Conference Southern Division champion Laurel 45-21 to advance to the schools first ever dual meet state championship.

“I think this win gives us the energy to move on, this is pretty big for our program. It’s the first time in school history we made the finals,” Collier said.

But it was Laurel that got the momentum going to start the match when Stanley Pete pinned Alyssa Mahan in 2:43 at 120 pounds. Elijah Niblett won a 3-2 decision over Edward Orth at 126 pounds as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead.

The Seahawks took their first lead of the back and forth match when Daniel Williams won an 11-3 major decision over Kyler Weaver at 132 pounds followed by Dylan Delcollo recording a pin over Nathan Austin in 5:30 at 138 pounds giving Delaware Military Academy a 10-9 lead.

“We really always rely on the big guys like Luke Spoor who came through with some bonus, but then kids like Delcollo roll through and get a stick Hayden was kind of getting it put on him, but he comes out on top. It was just not giving up and keep on going,” Collier said.

Delcollo was trailing 11-3 and Austin had him on his back before he was able to get a reversal and the pin for the Seahawks.

The Bulldogs Xavier Limehouse won an 8-2 decision at 145 pounds before Delaware Military answered with a 14-2 major decision by Luke Spoor at 152 and a pin by Drew Simpson at 160. Steven Novack won a close 3-2 decision over Jett Furbush at 170 as the Seahawks regained the lead 23-13.

Travis Rife stopped the string of victories by Delaware Military, winning an 8-3 decision over Malcolm Roy at 182 pounds. The Seahawks Hayden Moaney trailed 6-1 before reversing James Johnson and recording a pin in 1:06 at 195 pounds to start another run of victories for Delaware Military.

Tyler August (220) and Gavin Mundy’s (106) pins sandwiched a 15-3 major decision by Cael DiNigris over Matt Pusey at 285 pounds, extending their lead to 45-15. Laurel’s Connor Smith ended the dual with a pin over Matt Avery in 3:34 at 113 pounds.

“We have another one to go and we are going to give it everything we got, that’s all we can do,” Collier said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Cape Henlopen wins division I wrestling title

Cape Henlopen wrestling team winning the Division I state championship photo by the DIAA   Smyrna – Saturday’s matches at the DIAA Dual Meet State Championships didn’t exactly follow the blueprint for Cape Henlopen head coach Chris Mattioni, but the Vikings were able to find pins in other weight classes to bring home the Division I state championship.   “When ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Buccaneers Starting to Roll

By Kevin Eickman   At the start of last week, the Milford boys’ basketball team was sitting at 8-8 after a Saturday win at Saint Mark’s. With the season winding down, this Milford team has started to play with a greater sense of urgency, knowing that a solid run to finish the season could land it in the state tournament. ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Caravel Academy rolls into state dual finals

Caravel Academy’s Nick Hall (left) and Shawn Ferrell of Lake Forest get airborn during their 170 pound bout on Saturday at the DIAA Dual Meet State semi-final match. Photo by Kenny Correll Smyrna – Caravel Academy head coach Mike Welch said he was excited to get back to the state duals and have the crowds back in the gym. The ... Read More
HIGH SCHOOL
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
727
Followers
552
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy