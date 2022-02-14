Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program chooses Pueblo for over $300K in funding

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program has announced that Pueblo County has been chosen to receive $389,129 to supplement emergency food and shelter program. Funds will be awarded as follows: $95,124 for Phase 39 and $294,005 for Phase ARPA-R.

United Way of Pueblo County will administer the funds on behalf of the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program through the Department of Homeland Security to local grou. Any 501©3 nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides ongoing food and/or shelter services may apply. Program guidelines and application are available at www.pueblounitedway.org/grants .

EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of the program. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services , including, but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;

Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;

Up to 90 days (3 months) rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;

Up to 90 days (3 months) of utility assistance for gas, electric and water service;

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

Individuals in need of assistance may not apply directly for funds; rather, services will be provided through area non-profit agencies.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, February 26 by 11:59pm. Interested organizations should contact the Bianca Hicks at bianca@pueblounitedway.org for additional information. A mandatory virtual meeting will be held for program applicants on Thursday, March 3 @ 10:00am. Additional EFSP information can be found by visiting www.efsp.unitedway.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.