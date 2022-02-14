ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

ATF gets fierce backlash after sending Valentine’s Day tweet

By Bill Shannon
WETM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is getting some fierce backlash on Twitter after a recent Valentine’s Day post telling people to call if they have an ex involved with illegal guns. The ATF Tweet, which hit Twitter first thing...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

ATF Gets Creepy With Tweet Suggesting You Snitch on Your Ex for a ‘Valentine’s Day Surprise!’

Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor would question the sanity of anyone who would look to the federal government for romantic advice, but well, here’s the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with a truly bizarre suggestion for how you should celebrate Valentine’s Day: snitch on your ex to the feds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reason.com

The ATF Suggests You Call SWAT Raids on Your Exes for Valentine's Day

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is inviting you to celebrate Valentine's Day by getting your ex thrown in federal prison. How thoughtful:. "Got an ex who buys or sells guns illegally?" the agency tweeted. "We would love to treat them to a Valentine's Day surprise!" Underneath it includes a hotline, an email address, and website for revenge-minded former lovers who want to give the gift of government-sanctioned violence.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
The Free Press - TFP

ATF Says Turn In Your Ex On Valentine’s Day

A Twitter post by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) calling on people to turn in exes on Valentine’s Day was slammed by congressional candidates, conservative media figures, and gun rights groups Monday. “Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

Does your ex own an illegal gun? Send them a 'Valentine's Day surprise' from the ATF, agency tweets

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives tweeted Monday that jilted lovers should get revenge by reporting their exes' firearm crimes to the feds. "Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up," the tweet reads. "Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember!"
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Amash
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
Dallas News

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is peddling baseless conspiracy theory that FBI incited Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has been peddling a conspiracy theory for weeks suggesting that the FBI incited last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this scenario, the nation’s prime law enforcement agency prodded supporters of defeated president Donald Trump to ignore police lines, assault officers, smash through doors, turn flagpoles into spears, invade the Senate chamber and threaten the vice president and House speaker.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Backlash#Wtaj#Daily Wire#Swat
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Claims His Age Made Him Confused in FBI Interview

Rep. Jerry Fortenberry (R-NE) seems to have found a scapegoat in his federal case: his own age. Fortenberry, 60, said in court filings that he plans to call in an expert on the fallibility of memory and aging to show that he was simply confused and not lying when the FBI questioned him over a campaign contribution. He also asked the court to present the full transcript of his statement to the FBI, arguing the agents were being overly repetitive in their questions. Prosecutors bristled at the congressman’s allegations in their own filings, arguing a memory expert would not provide anything more than general statements on memory. Fortenberry was accused of accepting an illegal $30,000 “conduit” campaign contribution in 2016 and then lying about it to the FBI—twice—in 2019.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
WETM

Local political expert comments on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

Local political expert comments on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Local political expert comments on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spencer girl missing since 2019 found under stairs with kidnapper. Rollover car accident in Big Flats. I love you to pieces... of cheesecake. Pfizer delays COVID-19 vaccine for kids under...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI, CBP, Mexican military rescue American woman kidnapped by drug cartel

A U.S. citizen kidnapped in Mexico was rescued last week by FBI agents who teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican military officials to save the American woman. According to U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector, an adult American woman was being held against her will in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, which is home to the Los Zetas Cartel, commonly referred to CDN. On Feb. 8, the FBI began coordinating with the Border Patrol’s intelligence division, called the Foreign Operations Branch (FOB), to save the kidnapped American.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is peddling baseless conspiracy theory that FBI incited Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has been peddling a conspiracy theory for weeks suggesting that the FBI incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this scenario, the nation’s prime law enforcement agency prodded supporters of defeated president Donald Trump to ignore police lines, assault officers, smash through doors, turn flagpoles into spears, invade the Senate chamber and threaten the vice president and House speaker.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy