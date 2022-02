When I set out to review Infernax, I thought I knew what I was getting into. It’s basically just Castlevania with a bloodier aesthetic, I told myself. I was delightfully wrong. As I said in my preview of Infernax, this game is very self-aware about its gory and sometimes schlocky contents. Oddly enough, this allows it to touch on one subject Castlevania never quit for me: religious horror. I won’t describe Infernax as nuanced, exactly, but there’s something very raw about it at times. This title walks the line between straightforward gory fun and a surprisingly interesting, largely non-verbal exploration of faith.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO