Megadroughts are defined as periods of drought that exceed two decades. According to a team of researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the drought that has enveloped the southwestern part of North America (from southern Montana to northern Mexico, and from the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains) in the past 22 years is the region’s driest megadrought since at least the year 800.

