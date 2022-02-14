ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do perceived control and time orientation mediate the effect of early life adversity on reproductive behaviour and health status? Insights from the European Value Study and the European Social Survey

By Bence Csaba Farkas
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 52 (2022) Cite this article. An association between early life adversity and a range of coordinated behavioural responses that favour reproduction at the cost of a degraded health is often reported in humans. Recent theoretical works have proposed that perceived control-i.e., people's...

www.nature.com

