D3 Dreamin’: The Tyler Neal Story

By jesmith2@ursinus.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaughn DiBattista (vadibattista@ursinus.edu) It’s August 2020, and the Ursinus Men’s Lacrosse team is eager to get back on campus and even more eager to get back to playing the sport they love. The guys exchange hugs after a long summer apart, as they spent quite some time distancing due to the...

