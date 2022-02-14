D3 Dreamin’: The Tyler Neal Story

Kathy Logan (kalogan@ursinus.edu) Last Thursday, The Men’s Basketball team had a close game against Haverford which they ended up unfortunately losing. However, the team still left in high spirits when one of their senior players and team captain, Ryan Hughes, scored his 1,000th point. Hughes was recruited by Ursinus in 2018 and chose it because of its great academic program, and because he had built a good relationship with the coaching staff during the recruitment process. He is the 30th player in Ursinus Men’s Basketball history to reach 1000 points. He went into the game against Haverford nine points away from the goal and reached it with some amazing three-point shots. Hughes was interviewed about his big night last Thursday after this notable achievement.

