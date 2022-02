SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary College’s annual Founders’ Day observance will be Thursday, February 17, at 11:10 a.m. in Brown Chapel. The Founders’ Day convocation celebrates the College’s nearly 200 year history as well as recent achievements by faculty and staff. Professor of English, Dr. Steve Shelburne, who will retire this year after a nearly 33 year career at Centenary, will deliver the keynote address, entitled, “What’s a ‘Founder?’”

