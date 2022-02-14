ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Remember that Kindness Commends the Gospel

By Jared C. Wilson
ftc.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently I was guest preaching at a church, and a woman came up to me after the sermon and said to me, “You preach with such kindness.” I have not been able to shake that remark ever since (and not just because it was a compliment!). It seemed significant to me...

ftc.co

kiowacountysignal.com

What’s going on? Jesus is coming soon!

If there is one question that most of us are asking ourselves on a daily basis, it’s ….. What in the world is going on? And then the next question would be….. When are things ever gonna get back to normal? Well my answer is “I don’t think we’re ever going back to the way it used to be.” I really don’t because I believe all the things that are going on are pointing us to a direction that we should have been looking to long before now. That is to God. I believe the world is falling to pieces, but at the same time God’s plan is coming together. If we’re really honest with ourselves, we have become spoiled babies in a lot of ways. We have gotten used to having things our way. We were settled into a lifestyle where we expected things just to continue on like they were, we were comfortable, and we took things for granted. So the only way to break up that pattern is to shake up the boat a little. I don’t think there’s a person alive whose life has not been turned upside down to some extent. How have we handled it? We complain, some try to hide while others look for answers, many times in all the wrong places and people. I honestly believe that God is allowing all this to happen so we will quit hanging on to the things of this world and hang on to Him. Ask yourself right now, what things are you hanging on to? What is so prevalent in your Earthly life that you think you can’t do without? I believe that people as a whole aren’t going to turn to God until they realize the things of this world can’t give them what they truly want. Or it will be when things get so bad, they’ll have no place to look but up to the Lord.
RELIGION
The Independent

Rustat hearing is asked where slavery is condemned in gospels

Where in the gospels is slavery actually condemned?That was the question asked during a church court hearing being held to determine whether a University of Cambridge college should remove a memorial to a slave trader.An ecclesiastical court at Jesus College was questioned by the lawyer acting for those opposing removal of a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th century investor in the slave trade, from the college’s chapel.Justin Gau, of Pump Court Chambers, asked: “Where, for example, in the gospels is slavery condemned?”He said St Paul returned a “slave to his master” and added: “What was he doing there?”The college’s...
RELIGION
The Marion Star

Pastor column: Why did Jesus go to the cross?

I think the main reasons are given in First Peter chapter 1 verses 18 through 20. Let's discover, together, the answer to the question, “Why did Jesus go to the cross?”. First, there was a plan to finish. Verse 20, tells us that what Jesus did was planned “before the creation of the world.” God planned that Jesus would die on the cross for the sins of man. This was an old plan in God’s heart before sin was ever in the heart of man!
MARION, OH
ftc.co

Jesus is Not a Proxy

I usually don’t care to debate the theological opinions I hear on the radio. This is mostly because I believe Christian radio hosts are simply trying to love Jesus, love people, and do some encouraging things in the world. Furthermore, they do not seem to offer their opinions as though they believed they were the official teachers of the church universal.
RELIGION
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Have you ever asked God for a sign

Judges 6:33-40 Have you ever asked God for a sign? I sure have. Many times in life, when we Christians face a big decision, we beg God to reveal to us the correct path. And let me be clear: it is NEVER wrong to seek God and want to know his direction for your life. But is it right to ask God for signs to confirm his Word? Read the story of Gideon in Judges 6 and you will find a wonderful examination of whether God gives signs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Cape May County Herald

Into All the World

Jesus said to his disciples, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” That is what Christians do. They tell everyone the good news of Jesus. That certainly wasn’t an easy task to perform when Jesus sent His disciples out into the world. Transportation to another place happened on foot, by animal, or by boat. What an amazing thing it is then that shortly after Jesus ascended back into heaven, the good news was spreading throughout the areas of Jerusalem, up around the Mediterranean, to modern-day Syria, Turkey, and Greece.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Sandusky Register

Be kind always

Years ago, when the Kroger store was at its former location on Perkins Avenue, a man much older than I was checking out ahead of me. The cashier was particularly kind to him, and after he headed away, she said to me, “I may be the only person he’ll talk with all day.”
SANDUSKY, OH
creation.com

6-day creation: Irrelevant to the Gospel?

Does belief in old earth creation or young earth creation impact the Gospel? If so, how? If not, are these topics side issues? How important are they really? Should they be included in your church's Statement of Faith?
RELIGION
theloopnewspaper.com

Kindness Week

It was Kindness Week at Tompkins elementary recently. Pictured above the doorway and high up on the wall is part of the kindness chain made by all of the Tompkins students. Each student wrote one act of kindness they did the previous week on their part of the chain. Over 700 students participated. "It warms the heart!" said Lori Holland.
ADVOCACY
holyokeenterprise.com

Kindness for all

With faith and friendship, Samuel Brown shines as Youth of the Year. At just 8 years old, Samuel Brown, recipient of the 2021 Youth of the Year community excellence award, has already made an impact on the community. His parents, Daniel and Alysha, said Samuel is blessed with the ability...
HOLYOKE, CO
Standard Banner

A kindness repaid

A gift in return for kindness is usually received unexpectedly. Mostly because kindness is not typically performed in exchange for recognition or with the expectation of gifts. Kindness, however, can also be received just as unexpectedly depending on a person’s circumstances. This was precisely the case of a kindness...
DANDRIDGE, TN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Odessa American

Wilson teaches Gospel of Mark

Having preached from the Gospel of Mark through year-end, Parkview Church of Christ Minister Denny Wilson says the Apostle Mark wrote “to show the power and strength of Christ, that he was not only a man but also the Son of God.”. Coached by the Apostle Peter and inspired...
ODESSA, TX
doralfamilyjournal.com

Embracing Kindness

I’ll never forget the time I received a random act of kindness. A stranger paid for my drink at the drive-through in front of me. They didn’t have to do that, but I remember it as a highlight of my day. Unexpected moments like these encourage me to spread a little extra kindness to others throughout my life.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Sylva Herald

Acts of Kindness: Good cause remembers love of a lost father

Toys were donated to the Sylva Police Department Feb. 3 on behalf of “Tim’s Toy Box”. This date marked six years since the life of Timothy V. Norris (6/28/66-2/3/16) was taken by a murder incident in his own home. In response to this heartbreaking situation and being...
SYLVA, NC
Winchester Star

Painter remembered as kind, generous

GROTTOES — John Painter was all the things a community would want in a leadership position, those who knew him say. “John was a dedicated man,” said Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster, where Painter was a town police officer and later police chief before working as a campus police officer at Bridgewater College.
GROTTOES, VA
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Kindness Personified

With Random Acts of Kindness Week celebrated February 13 – 19 we go inside Kennon Adkinson’s journey as Chief Kindness Officer for Sonny’s BBQ. Kennon Adkinson believes in kindness. The sort of kindness that’s unprovoked and selfless and stems from nothing more than having a beautiful heart. Yes, his is the sort of generosity that extends beyond simply being a good person — at his core, Adkinson believes in inclusivity and the need to spread joy. It’s why he makes it a major life priority to participate in philanthropic efforts and, more directly, why, in early 2020, he was chosen as Sonny’s BBQ’s first Chief Kindness Officer (CKO).
ADVOCACY
ftc.co

Links For the Church (2/14)

“Faithfulness, simply, is embracing and obediently using what you’ve been given according to God’s wisdom and grace. To say it even more simply, faithfulness is obedience—obedience to God’s commands, calling, and gifting—and obedience is success.”. “How does one navigate the complexities of the modern age?...
RELIGION
mcheraldonline.com

The Gospel Dispute

“While Jesus was in Bethany in the home of a man known as Simon the Leper…” (Matthew 26:6, NIV) Have you ever wondered about the differences that are sometimes presented in the Gospels? Matthew says this, Luke says that, Mark agrees with Matthew, and John says something completely different from everybody. Which one is right?
RELIGION

