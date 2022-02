Listings giant Zillow lost more than $880 million on its failed home-flipping business in 2021, the company reported late last week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the otherwise profitable home-listing and real estate advertising company ended up losing nearly $530 million overall, with the bulk of the losses coming from its since shut-down Zillow Offers, which was responsible for the majority of Zillow’s income — $6 billion of ithe $8.1 billion it generated — but none of its profits.

