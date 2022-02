Jenny Slate and Charlie Day deserve better than “I Want You Back,” a leaden rom-com that gives them a shot at being funny, charming, and sweet, only to squander it scene by scene. They're an inspired pairing for casting, playing two unlikely friends bonded in their heartbreak. Slate’s Emma has just broken up with a fitness trainer named Noah (Scott Eastwood) after 18 months; Day’s Peter just got the boot from English teacher Anne (Gina Rodriguez) after six years of being together, along with condescending words about how he’s stuck in life. A tearful Emma and Peter meet in a stairwell, their unfulfilling jobs just floors away from each other, and decide to be supportive friends in mourning.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO