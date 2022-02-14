The Search for a New English Professor

Nearly 100 Wellesley students are enrolled in a new interdisciplinary course this spring: ES 125H, “The Climate Crisis.” The course is cross-listed in the environmental studies and peace and justice studies departments, and is unique not only in its size but in its design. Co-taught by five professors, the half-credit, ungraded course discusses the climate crisis from a broad, interdisciplinary perspective. The course is taught by environmental studies professor Jay Morton Turner, biological sciences professor Becca Selden, English professor Dan P. Chiasson, peace and justice studies professor Catia Confortini and political science professor Tom Burke. Each professor will lecture for 1-2 weeks about topics within their disciplines related to the climate crisis. In addition to attending these lectures, students will hear from guests and engage in interactive projects.

