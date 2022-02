Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner upgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $108, implying an upside of 23.3%. The analyst notes shares have declined about 40% over the last two months as rising rates hit both companies with high multiples and those "linked" to housing. Still, he doesn't believe rising rates fundamentally have a material impact on Trex and sees no change in his earnings outlook over the last two months.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO