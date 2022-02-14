ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

Sauder, Koch Win Player Of The Week Honors

By Josh Neuhart
Times-Union Newspaper
 1 day ago

WINONA LAKE - Kylie Sauder of Grace’s track and field team was tabbed as the Crossroads League Track Athlete of the Week on Monday. Sauder had a part in winning two events at the 2022 NCCAA...

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona Lake, IN
Winona Lake, IN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS News

Alec Baldwin and "Rust" movie producers sued by family of cinematographer who was killed

The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
The Hill

GOP boycotts Biden Fed nominees' vote as bank fights inflation

Republican senators blocked votes on President Biden ’s five Federal Reserve nominees Tuesday, leaving the future of the central bank in question amid surging inflation. Each of the 12 Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a Tuesday meeting where the panel was set to vote on Biden’s five Fed nominees, along with his pick to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Their refusal to attend the meeting meant the panel did not have a quorum, a sufficient number of senators present to hold a vote on nominees under Senate rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy