Sauder, Koch Win Player Of The Week Honors

Republican senators blocked votes on President Biden ’s five Federal Reserve nominees Tuesday, leaving the future of the central bank in question amid surging inflation. Each of the 12 Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a Tuesday meeting where the panel was set to vote on Biden’s five Fed nominees, along with his pick to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Their refusal to attend the meeting meant the panel did not have a quorum, a sufficient number of senators present to hold a vote on nominees under Senate rules.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO