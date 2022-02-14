ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

Update: missing Kingman man found safe

By Stephanie Nutt
 23 hours ago

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kingman Police Department has announced the missing man they had previously been searching for has been found safe.

The man was last seen at his home in Kingman, Kan. around 10:40 a.m. He was seen leaving in his red truck.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “Grandpa” on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The man has ties to the Kingman, Great Bend and Medicine Lodge areas, but his direction of travel was unknown.

KSN News

KSN News

