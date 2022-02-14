ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Judge hears arguments over who controls troubled Hinds County jail

By Anna Farish
 1 day ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The first hearing of United States vs. Hinds County was held on Monday, February 14.

The hearing was held to determine whether the jail consent decree signed in 2016 should be terminated.

Last week, Hinds County was put in civil contempt by Judge Carlton Reeves for “unconstitutional conditions” of the Raymond Detention Center. On Monday, the court heard opening arguments. The United States said 29 of the 59 provisions in the consent decree have not been met.

The first expert witness, David Parrish, discussed his findings of the jail. He is part of the United States’ monitoring team. He confirmed that many provisions have not been met, such as properly locking doors, lighting, staffing and the living conditions that violate the inmates’ constitutional rights.

The United States is asking for a denial of a consent decree termination and is asking for a court-appointed receiver to take over the jail. On Tuesday, February 15, the former jail Administrator Katherine Bryant will speak on what she observed during her time at the Raymond Detention Center.

