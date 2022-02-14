Commercial traffic coming into US at Blue Water Bridge faced 3-hour delay

Commercial traffic faced a big delay at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron on Monday.

Traffic cameras in the area showed trucks backed up for miles on 402 freeway on the Canadian side of the border.

Information from the Federal Bridge Corporation in Canada indicated that lines were three hours long. A similar delay was not being shown on the U.S. side.

As of around 10 p.m., wait times for both cars and commercial vehicles was less than 15 minutes.