ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Commercial traffic coming into US at Blue Water Bridge faced 3-hour delay

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzfpf_0eEPASfk00

Commercial traffic faced a big delay at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron on Monday.

Traffic cameras in the area showed trucks backed up for miles on 402 freeway on the Canadian side of the border.

Information from the Federal Bridge Corporation in Canada indicated that lines were three hours long. A similar delay was not being shown on the U.S. side.

As of around 10 p.m., wait times for both cars and commercial vehicles was less than 15 minutes.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Cars
Port Huron, MI
Cars
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Water Bridge#Commercial Vehicles#Traffic Cameras#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy