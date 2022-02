The midterm election race came to Carbon County Tuesday night as Dr. Mehmet Oz held a town hall meeting which turned into a televised campaign rally. Dr. Oz, seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania, criticized pandemic restrictions, China and the Biden administration during a 90-minute session inside American Legion Post 314 in Lehighton. Surrounded by audience members in a format similar to the talk show he hosted for 13 years, Oz took numerous questions, occasionally giving them blood pressure tests as he answered them.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO