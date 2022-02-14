ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump Organization’s accounting firm disavows years of financial statements

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hx9Au_0eEP9cXs00
From left: Donald Trump; Allen Weisselberg, then chief financial officer for the Trump Organization; and Donald Trump Jr. are seen at Trump Tower in New York in this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo. Associated Press

NEW YORK — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.

In a letter to the Trump Organization’s lawyer Feb. 9, Mazars USA LLP advised the company to inform anyone who had gotten the documents not to use them when assessing the financial health of the company and the former president.

The letter came just weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office uncovered evidence Trump and the company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property to get loans and tax benefits.

“While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based upon the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate,” Mazars General Counsel William J. Kelly wrote to his Trump Organization counterpart, Alan Garten.

Kelly said Mazars performed its work on the financial statements “in accordance with professional standards” but that it could no longer stand by the documents in light of James’ findings and its own investigation.

Kelly also informed Garten that Mazars could no longer work with Trump because of a conflict of interest and urged him to find another tax preparer.

Mazars said its conclusions applied to Trump’s financial statements for 2011 to 2020. Another accounting firm prepared his financial statement for 2021, according to court filings.

James’ office included a copy of Kelly’s letter in a court filing Monday as she seeks to enforce a subpoena to have Trump and his two eldest children testify in her civil investigation. A state court judge, Arthur Engoron, is scheduled to hear arguments in the dispute on Thursday.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is running a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.

Trump has given his Statement of Financial Condition — a yearly snapshot of his holdings — to banks to secure hundreds of millions of dollars worth of loans on properties such as a Wall Street office building and a Florida golf course, and to financial magazines to justify his place on the list of the richest people in the world.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said Kelly’s letter “confirms that after conducting a subsequent review of all prior statements of financial condition, Mazars’ work was performed in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and principles and that such statements of financial condition do not contain any material discrepancies. This confirmation effectively renders the investigations by the DA and AG moot.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Trump's accounting firm reportedly cuts ties with his family business

Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm abruptly cut ties with his family business last week, the New York Times reported, amid criminal and civil investigations into whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Mazars USA said in a Feb. 9 letter to the Trump Organization that it could no longer stand behind annual financial statements it prepared for the ex-president, the Times said.
POTUS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Why Trump’s accounting firm ditched him

Two investigations in New York are looking at whether former president Donald Trump’s company falsified its records to either avoid taxes or get loans. And Trump and his company just got troubling news on that front: Their accounting firm won’t vouch for them anymore and is ditching them entirely. Mazars said in a recent letter that a decade’s worth of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization “should no longer be relied upon,” report The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and Shayna Jacobs.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Trump, citing New York prosecutor's email, decries probe as political

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family on Tuesday called a civil investigation of their business practices "selective prosecution," arguing that an email by New York state's top prosecutor to her supporters showed she was motivated by politics. The Trumps are trying to...
POTUS
Washington Post

N.Y. attorney general subpoenaed Trump D.C. hotel records from feds

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) subpoenaed the General Services Administration for information about how the agency selected former president Donald Trump’s business to lease the historic post office where he developed his D.C. hotel, according to two people familiar with the request. The inquiry, part of a...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Financial Statements#The Trump Organization#Mazars Usa Llp
Washington Post

The legal walls are closing in around Trump

Defeated former president Donald Trump just had a really bad week. He faces, perhaps for the first time in his political career, a real prospect of being held accountable for his conduct in multiple legal challenges. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Start with New York,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Scoop: Trump’s friends worry legal pick for N.Y. case lacks experience

Close associates and advisers to Donald Trump tell Axios they're concerned by his decision to use a relatively inexperienced New Jersey attorney, Alina Habba, in his high-stakes legal fight against New York Attorney General Letitia James. Why it matters: A former president typically has access to the country's most prestigious...
POTUS
MSNBC

New York's AG thinks Trump fraud is a family affair. What's past is prologue.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a court filing Tuesday outlining what she believes to be a pattern of fraud perpetrated by the Trump Organization and specifically Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. James’ civil investigation is running parallel to a criminal investigation the Manhattan district attorney’s office is conducting into the Trump Organization’s activities; between the two, it seems that the Trump family may finally face some type of accountability for what prosecutors allege amounts to years of malfeasance and corruption. (A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said "the allegations are baseless and will be vigorously defended”; lawyers for Ivanka and Donald Jr. say they will continue to fight James’ investigation.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New York Attorney General Says They’ve Found “Significant Evidence” Of Possible Trump Organization Fraudulent Activity

UPDATED, with Trump Organization comment: New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation has found “significant evidence” that Donald Trump’s businesses used “fraudulent and misleading” asset valuations. James, engaged in a legal battle to compel Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the investigation, wrote on Twitter, that they “have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation.” “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

95K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy