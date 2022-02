Young, talented and the future of jazz, they were mentored by Portland music royalty. They learned to bang out “Back at the Chicken Shack,” “Green Dolphin Street” and “Autumn Leaves,” to listen carefully to the jazz greats, to practice diligently and often, and to master the mysterious art of improvisation. They went to Mel Brown’s summer jazz camps when they were teen-agers and attended some of the best higher-ed music schools, such as Manhattan School of Music, Berklee College of Music , New York University and University of Southern California.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO