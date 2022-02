CLEVELAND — Accelerate is a pitch competition in its eighth year where Northeast Ohio residents pitch ideas to make their region stronger. "In the eight years, we've seen hundreds of individuals from across Cuyahoga County bring forth fabulous ideas that all impact people and affect them how they live and where they live," Michael Bennett, vice president of external affairs at Cleveland Leadership Center, said. "I get a real charge from seeing the presenters form and develop their ideas from when they apply in November until they hit the stage in February."

