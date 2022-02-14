ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Here's The Rub: Fair Lawn Massage Therapist Busted In Undercover Prostitution Sting

By Jerry DeMarco
 1 day ago
The defendant could face a stiff fine. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A massage therapist rubbed an undercover police officer in Fair Lawn the wrong way, authorities charged.

Qiuefeng Wang, 57, of Fair Lawn was charged with prostitution following the incident at CW Body Works Therapy on Fair Lawn Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

She was released on a summons to appear in court.

Police set up the sting after "receiving information of illicit activity," Metzler said.

He didn't identify which particular "service" was offered.

