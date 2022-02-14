Interview with MFA student Isabelle Yuan Xing

Following a rave club-themed range for the holidays, cult-loved brand Miaou is back with a new release for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The latest collection revisits the brand’s Parisian heritage, tapping into French art and architecture through custom prints on fabrics sourced locally from the city. Exclusive, seasonal colorways such as “Parisian Flower Orange,” “Decades Rose,” “Cry Baby,” “Facade Print” and “Deauville Stripe” are applied to Miaou’s signature corset sets, knit cardigans, dresses and swimwear. These shades are accompanied by vegan leather designs and vibrant patterns to complete the cool-girl looks. Further standouts include a deep green halter corset top with a matching miniskirt, as well as a hand-drawn Americana-style print on tank tops.
