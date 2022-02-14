Interview with MFA student Isabelle Yuan Xing

“I’ve been approaching the idea of risk very differently post pandemic, I feel everything I should do now should be the most extreme, most creative version of an idea,” Joseph Altuzarra said backstage following his strong fall collection show. “A lot of the collection this season was about developing craft and this idea of minutiae and things that were made globally with global artisans. For me, the whole story was an homage to imagination. I felt this sense of wanderlust and wanting to escape. I’ve been doing that through books since I haven’t been able to travel. This was my way to escape.”

