Interview with MFA student Isabelle Yuan Xing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabelle Yuan Xing spoke to us about her experience in the new MFA Fashion Design and the Arts program. Where do you come from and what are your past academic experiences ?. I am originally from Shanghai, but have mainly lived in Toronto, Canada until now. I completed my BFA in...

coolcleveland.com

New Plays by MFA Students Are Onstage at convergence-continuum

NEOMFA is a program that awards a master’s of fine arts in creative writing, drawing on the combined resources of four northeast Ohio universities. Candidates can choose to make their focus fiction, nonfiction, poetry or playwriting. For those who choose playwriting, the annual NEOMFA Festival of Plays provides an...
ENTERTAINMENT
the-college-reporter.com

Professor and Student Exhibitions: An Interview with Professor Sandra Eula Lee￼

Too often, the Arts are an inaccessible discipline. In an interview with Professor Sandra Eula Lee, she addresses projects and exhibitions at F&M that represent what I believe to be important cultural shifts that are necessary within the artistic space. First, the WGSS Digital Archive is working towards addressing some...
EDUCATION
emerson.edu

Three MFA Alumnae Awarded NEA Creative Writing Fellowships

Alumnae LaTanya McQueen ‘06, MFA ’06, Asako Serizawa, MFA ’01, and Laura van den Berg, MFA ’08 were three of 35 authors awarded National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Creative Writing Fellowships for 2022. The program awards grants of $25,000 to recipients to allow the time...
BOSTON, MA
chatham.edu

Embracing Creativity with the MFA in Film and Digital Technology

Students in Chatham’s Master of Fine Arts in Film and Digital Technology (MFAFDT) program are at their root storytellers. While usually behind the scenes of the story, we decided to bring them center-stage to hear their stories, celebrate their works and see what’s in store for the future. Meet Darrian Willis ‘23 and Jamal Deakings ‘23 below!
PITTSBURGH, PA
newschool.edu

PARSONS PARIS x HENRY CHOICE

BFA Fashion Design Juniors have started their company collaboration with Henry Choice Jeans, Norway’s oldest denim brand. Students will co-develop an artistic initiative that aims to reinterpretate & reinvent the brand’s iconic denim pieces, the company’s modern sustainable practices, as well as the fabric’s cultural history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschool.edu

Alumni Bio – Rachel Fenderson

Rachel and her cohort are the first graduating class from the MA Fashion Studies Program at Parsons Paris. At present she is a Fashion Historian, Curator, Designer, Guest Lecturer, and the Lead Authority on the historical Fashion Figure Jay Jaxon. Rachel completed a BA in English with a specification in English Literature from Hofstra University in 2006. Next, she started her career in fashion by successfully completing an AAS degree in Fashion Design from Parsons The New School of Design in New York in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wustl.edu

Building a sustainable fashion brand

As a student designer in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, Jillian Shatken, BFA ’07, never aspired to be the head of a fashion label. But if her time at Washington University taught her anything, it’s that when a creative opportunity with lots of responsibility presents itself, you take it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
montanakaimin.com

Four short plays set to debut in MFA student-directed show

A group of University of Montana students drummed their hands against the floor of an empty theater, humming and swaying to mimic the movements and sounds of a car turning on a windy road. The only material props are six chairs, the rest are students rehearsing for Stephen Gregg’s play “One Lane Bridge.”
THEATER & DANCE
thenorthwindonline.com

MFA faculty showcases work through virtual reading

NMU’s English department continues to host the Visiting Writers Series, this time bringing the series local with a virtual reading from NMU MFA faculty at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. The virtual event will feature readings of poetry, nonfiction, fiction and hybrid texts from Jennifer A. Howard, Matthew...
EDUCATION
WWD

Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022

“I’ve been approaching the idea of risk very differently post pandemic, I feel everything I should do now should be the most extreme, most creative version of an idea,” Joseph Altuzarra said backstage following his strong fall collection show. “A lot of the collection this season was about developing craft and this idea of minutiae and things that were made globally with global artisans. For me, the whole story was an homage to imagination. I felt this sense of wanderlust and wanting to escape. I’ve been doing that through books since I haven’t been able to travel. This was my way to escape.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Lisa Von Tang Is Reinterpreting Chinese Style, With a Sustainable Twist

Since launching her eponymous label in 2017, the Canadian-born, Chinese-German designer Lisa Von Tang—who is based in Singapore—has built a steady business in Asia, and now she’s hoping to ramp up her womenswear presence here in North America. Showing her fall lineup during New York Fashion Week today, at the elegant Veronika restaurant, Von Tang’s “Dare to Die” collection showcased her signatures—a mix of dressy separates, knitwear, and formal evening wear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Miaou Channels the Ultimate Parisian Girl in SS22 Collection

Following a rave club-themed range for the holidays, cult-loved brand Miaou is back with a new release for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The latest collection revisits the brand’s Parisian heritage, tapping into French art and architecture through custom prints on fabrics sourced locally from the city. Exclusive, seasonal colorways such as “Parisian Flower Orange,” “Decades Rose,” “Cry Baby,” “Facade Print” and “Deauville Stripe” are applied to Miaou’s signature corset sets, knit cardigans, dresses and swimwear. These shades are accompanied by vegan leather designs and vibrant patterns to complete the cool-girl looks. Further standouts include a deep green halter corset top with a matching miniskirt, as well as a hand-drawn Americana-style print on tank tops.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

New York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Much like the underpinnings of a couture dress, a designer’s creative process can be just as beautiful and intriguing as the final product. Ahead of the first day of New York Fashion Week on Friday, designers gave WWD exclusive access into the making of their garments — a first look before first looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

