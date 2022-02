Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) had a history of tax trouble even before his conviction Monday on federal income tax fraud charges. Thompson was working for a law firm when the Internal Revenue Service placed a lien against his Bridgeport bungalow on June 16, 2010, saying he and his wife Kathleen owed $38,635 in income taxes for 2008 and 2009. Though the IRS typically won’t say that taxes were paid, it removed the lien in August 2010.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO