Visual Art

Frida Kahlo’s Family Thinks She Would've Loved Immersive Art

By Emily Burack
townandcountrymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrida Kahlo's great-grandniece says Frida would've loved to see an immersive exhibition of her art, calling it "revolutionary." "Frida would be very happy that art has evolved to [include] this technology, which is used magnificently," Maria De Anda told ArtNet News. "She is like this exhibition, revolutionary." The surrealist...

www.townandcountrymag.com

Related
thesuffolkjournal.com

A Frida Kahlo immersive experience comes to Boston

Immersive art has taken hold in Boston. After the popular Van Gogh immersive exhibit took off, the team behind it turned their sights on another artist – Frida Kahlo. Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis, owners of Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive company, worked with an Italian creative team to make the Kahlo immersive experience into a multi-faceted and all-encompassing journey.
BOSTON, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Haunting Story Of Dorothy Hale, The Socialite Whose Suicide Was Immortalized In A Frida Kahlo Painting

After throwing herself a lavish goodbye party, aspiring actress Dorothy Hale jumped from the window of her New York apartment building on October 21, 1938. Dorothy Hale’s death was as public as the end of one’s life could possibly be. An aspiring actress and New York City socialite, she jumped from the 16th floor of her Hampshire House apartment, overlooking the splendor of Central Park. According to reports at the time, passersby marveled at her — as even in death Hale was considered a beauty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

‘Frida,’ the latest immersive show to land in Boston, is a spectacle — but is it art?

Florence and the Machine’s cover of “Stand By Me” boomed through the interior of the Saunders Castle at Park Plaza as Mara R. Kahlo and her daughter, Mara De Anda, stood surrounded on all sides by their respective aunt and great-aunt, Frida Kahlo. A grainy black-and-white scene of a Mexican village collapsed into shards, then dissolved into a montage of the artist’s family photos. Mara Kahlo’s eyes teared up, and she clasped her daughter’s hand tightly.
BOSTON, MA
The New Yorker

The Rise of “Immersive” Art

The lights were off, the air smelled faintly of roses, and New Age music flowed from room to room. TeamLab, a Japanese art collective of six hundred “ultratechnologists”—artists, software engineers, animators, and architects—had taken over an eighty-five-hundred-square-foot gallery at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Their “interactive landscape,” called “teamLab: Continuity,” promised “a wondrous ecosystem of lush imagery drawn from nature and East Asian art.” Animated projections of flowers, fish, and birds drifted across the walls and floor; as visitors moved, the images reacted, creating ephemeral, mutating patterns. Butterflies, when “touched,” faded and crumpled; blossoms and pine needles changed colors, or were swept aside. A woman tried to dodge a school of fish, which pooled and scattered around her boots. Looking around, I figured that the room was stuffed with sensors. (TeamLab is evasive about its technology.) “My hand just went through a tadpole,” a girl behind me said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shelby Reporter

New Mexican restaurant honors the vibrant legacy of Frida Kahlo

PELHAM – Frida Kahlo Modern Mexican Cuisine sits in the corner of the Pelham Pkwy shopping center in between Café Trentuno and an H&R Block. While the space is small, it immediately catches your eye with its window painting of Frida Kahlo, the famous Mexican artist known for her vibrant and complex self-portraits, on the front of the restaurant, and it gives patrons a preview of the vibrant menu items offered.
PELHAM, AL
Westword

Will the Banksy Exhibit and Immersive Frida Kahlo Prove the Power of Celebrity?

Denver is about to become immersed in Lighthouse Immersive shows. Its Immersive Van Gogh exhibit was a hot topic long before it opened last fall — just weeks after another immersive Van Gogh production left town — and has been so successful that it's been extended through May 28, despite many art lovers leaving less than impressed by a show that caters to influencers desperate to snap social media-worthy photos. Projections of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, no matter how large and psychedelic, cannot recreate the almost spiritual experience of seeing the actual works in person. As New York Times critic Maya Phillips wrote, "Unlike my emotional high at Musée d’Orsay, these shows left me feeling largely indifferent; in fact, the strongest reaction I had was an alarming sense of intrusion and a disingenuous connection with the artist and his work."
DENVER, CO
keranews.org

Move over Van Gogh, it's Frida's turn to ride Dallas' immersive art wave

Iconic imagery from Frida Kahlo’s work dances on the walls of the Lighthouse Artspace venue in Dallas: colorful huipil tunics, white Tehuana headresses, and wide-eyed spider monkeys abound. The new 360-degree projection show is the follow-up to the popular Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit from producers Lighthouse Immersive and Impact...
DALLAS, TX
ARTnews

New York’s First Permanent Immersive Art Center to Open This Summer with Gustav Klimt Experience

Fans of immersive van Gogh experiences, rejoice: the first permanent center for digital art exhibition in the United States is set to open in New York this summer. The space will be named the Hall des Lumières, and it is an outpost of Atelier des Lumières in Paris (as seen in an episode of Netflix’s Emily in Paris). The Manhattan branch capitalizes on the same concept, with works by the world’s most famous artists animated to monumental scale and set to music. Culturespaces, the firm behind the project, is currently renovating the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, a Beaux-Arts building...
MUSIC
Hyperallergic

Do We Really Need a Mona Lisa Immersive Experience?

When I visited the Van Gogh and Klimt immersive shows last holidays in New York City, I was reminded of the first time I had watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians years ago: extravagant, addictive tackiness, simplified plot lines, an expression of cultural gluttony for ready-made consumption. Do we really need one more episode, one more show like this?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Is Rue still alive on ‘Euphoria’? Why some fans think she’s not

"Euphoria" typically features main character Rue narrating each character's plotline, so what happens when we have an entire episode without her signature voice-overs?. After Sunday's episode four ended with Rue in a drug-induced hallucination in a church where she seemingly reconnects with her father, fans are theorizing that the protagonist might have overdosed.
TV SERIES
Robb Report

This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

On Thursday morning in New York, during an old masters auction, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500) for $45.5 million, making it the second most expensive work by the Italian Renaissance painter ever to be sold at auction. After a total of three phone bidders entered the race to compete for the painting, two final bidders represented by Sotheby’s senior Old Master specialists Liz Lobkowicz and Christopher Apostle competed in a slow burn for the painting, bringing the hammer price up to $39.3 million. Secured with an irrevocable bid, the piece hammered just under its expectation of $40 million. The price for...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Van Gogh: Self-Portraits review – ghostly encounters with greatness

What did Vincent van Gogh look like? Only one photograph of the artist exists, and in it he’s unrecognisable. At 19, the beard has not yet appeared; the familiar inverted triangle of his skull still goes incognito beneath the fleshiness of youth. Later, several of his friends would make portraits of him. But if we know him by his bristles in their pictures, he’s still several kinds of man.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART

