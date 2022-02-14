Frida Kahlo’s Family Thinks She Would've Loved Immersive Art

Denver is about to become immersed in Lighthouse Immersive shows. Its Immersive Van Gogh exhibit was a hot topic long before it opened last fall — just weeks after another immersive Van Gogh production left town — and has been so successful that it's been extended through May 28, despite many art lovers leaving less than impressed by a show that caters to influencers desperate to snap social media-worthy photos. Projections of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, no matter how large and psychedelic, cannot recreate the almost spiritual experience of seeing the actual works in person. As New York Times critic Maya Phillips wrote, "Unlike my emotional high at Musée d’Orsay, these shows left me feeling largely indifferent; in fact, the strongest reaction I had was an alarming sense of intrusion and a disingenuous connection with the artist and his work."

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO