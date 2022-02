Billionaire Ken Griffin donated $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s GOP primary campaign for governor of Illinois on Monday, making his support official. Griffin has said he will spend millions to defeat Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, also a billionaire, but first, Irvin has to win the June Illinois primary. Irvin is one of five Republicans in the race. His challenge is to chart a course to get backing from voters in the Trump wing of the party while remaining centrist enough to compete in the November election against Pritzker if he is the nominee.

