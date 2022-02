Yvette Moyo held the first “Real Men Cook” fundraiser on Father’s Day in 1990 to honor all fathers and father figures on Chicago’s Southside. “We thought this was an especially important thing to do for families as a Father’s Day tradition, and for those who might not have that father in everyday lives right now. We also wanted to acknowledge and celebrate father figures in the community who they can rely on as role models and mentors,” says Moyo.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO