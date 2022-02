Brentford defender Pontus Jansson says Christian Eriksen has a special aura about him. Eriksen will play in a friendly today as he prepares for his Bees debut. "From the first day he arrived, it was with an aura. He was not as a superstar, but as someone who had played with the best teams in the world. I have played with such a player before in the form of Zlatan on the national team," said Jansson.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO