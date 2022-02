“You belong to old New York, my dear, and don’t let anyone tell you different.”. These are the words of Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) to her niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson), the central character of HBO’s new show “The Gilded Age.” The year is 1882, and battle lines have been drawn between the wealthy scions of old New York and the unabashedly rich “new money” family that has just moved in across the street. This series — the brainchild of “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes — explores the conflict between the tradition and change that characterized the American Gilded Age in the late 19th century.

