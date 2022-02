Note to self; when I have kids, I need to mic them up for any and all activities, because the results are downright adorable. We’re about to take the cuteness level up to 1000 on this Monday, as I may have just found the sweetest video ever. TikTok user, @chasing.sage posted a video of their 4 year old daughter snowboarding. The difference with this video, and the reason everyone has fallen in love with it is because the 4 year old was wearing a microphone. We are able to hear every adorable thought this little girl is having as she is snowboarding.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO