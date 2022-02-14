ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 44 Episode of FREDDY’S NIGHTMARES are Heading to Screambox on February 15th!

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreambox has a special treat for horror fans this week, announcing that they have acquired US rights to all episodes of Freddy's Nightmares and will premiere them on their streaming service on February 15th!. Just when you thought it was safe to go back to sleep, Screambox announced the...

