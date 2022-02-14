ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

Performance Lab Caffeine + Review

By Digital Team
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

Performance Lab Caffeine + (formerly called Performance Lab Stim) is a caffeine pill supplement that is designed to help you stay energized and focused.

It contains a blend of ingredients that aim to increase your energy levels, improve your focus, and enhance your mental clarity.

But is it the best option out there? In this review, we analyze everything you need to know about Performance Lab Caffeine +, including its ingredients, effectiveness, value for money and more.

Just be aware that we only publish brutally honest reviews. So, don’t expect to see only positive things mentioned here like the other fake reviews about this product online.

  • *If you’re in a rush, check out the most advanced caffeine pill on the market right now: VyvaMind

Performance Lab Caffeine + Ingredients (Supplement Facts Label Analysis)

You don’t want to buy a shiny car only to pop the hood when you get home and find that its engine is rusty. Ultimately, no-one likes feeling like an idiot after buying a product – and we’ll help you avoid this in this section of our review.

Here’s the truth: when you ignore the marketing and fancy designs, a supplement is only as effective as its ingredients.

So, let’s remove the make up and see what the natural face underneath looks like.

Caffeine

This is the main ingredient in this supplement (as you can tell by its name). With this in mind, there isn’t a lot of caffeine – only 50mg per serving to be exact.

For someone that drinks coffee on a daily basis, that’s not going to have the best effect; 1 cup of coffee contains 95mg of caffeine and a dosage closer to this is usually what we look for. Especially since you don’t want to take a caffeine pill alongside other caffeinated products.

And let’s be honest, if you suffer from jittery side effects from drinking coffee then you’re going to have the same fate with any caffeine pill unless it contains 10 mg which won’t work for 90% of people.

As a result, do wish that Performance Lab Caffeine + contained 75mg or more caffeine to be truly beneficial for the target audience of caffeine pills.

We don’t mind paying more if we receive a great package that’s worthwhile. But this “underdosed” factor of Performance Lab Caffeine + makes it slightly hard to swallow for $44 per bottle.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is the perfect accompaniment to caffeine, since studies have shown that its able to work in synergy with the stimulant. Here’s a quote from a clinical study conducted by Gail N Owen et al in 2008:

“The L-theanine and caffeine combination improved both speed and accuracy of performance of the attention-switching task at 60 min, and reduced susceptibility to distracting information in the memory task at both 60 min and 90 min. These results replicate previous evidence which suggests that L-theanine and caffeine in combination are beneficial for improving performance on cognitively demanding tasks.”

As we mentioned, we’ll be giving you our honest opinions backed by actual clinical studies (unlike other reviews you’ll find about this product). The good news is that L-Theanine is the perfect addition next to caffeine here, and it’s also included in a 2:1 ratio, meaning there is double the amount of L-Theanine to caffeine which is ideal.

The tl;dr is that there is nothing bad to report on this ingredient.

L-Tyrosine

This review was always going to be a short one, because this is pretty much the last significant ingredient found in Performance Lab Caffeine +.

Remember that this product costs $44 per bottle when taking into account how little ingredients it really contains.

Anyway, back to L-Tyrosine.

This is definitely a great addition to any caffeine pill. L-Tyrosine is known as a nootropic, meaning it’s been proven to help improve your cognition.

More specifically, L-Tyrosine is well known to be beneficial in improve cognition in stressful situations. Making it a great nootropic for high performing individuals, or anyone who wants to perform better at work, college or university.

B Vitamins

We’ll mention the inclusion of B Vitamins since there is a relevant reason for it being in Caffeine +. But at the same time, if you take any multivitamin supplement, then you’ll be consuming enough B Vitamins, so bear that in mind.

B Vitamins have been shown to be depleted with caffeine intake due to caffeine’s mild diuretic effect (in plain words, this means caffeine increases urination and can deplete water soluble vitamins including B Vitamins).

But as we’ve mentioned, if you’re taking a multivitamin supplement then this won’t be an issue anyway. That being said, it does make sense for B Vitamins to be included in a caffeine pill, just make sure that it’s not a key reason that you buy one.

We wish it included more nootropic ingredients such as Citicoline

That’s pretty much it when analyzing the ingredients that make up Performance Lab Caffeine +’s formula (supplement facts label).

Being completely honest, for $44 per bottle, we do wish that it offered more. A higher dosage of caffeine, as well as the inclusion of more nootropic ingredients would make this a much more “complete package”.

While Performance Lab Caffeine + is certainly not a bad product, we do believe there are better options on the market. We’ll show you what we believe to be the best caffeine pill on the market is below…

VyvaMind: The Advanced Caffeine Pill with More Nootropic Benefits

If you’re looking for tons more benefits for just a few dollars extra, then VyvaMind is the best caffeine pill on the market that offers more nootropic benefits.

VyvaMind contains 75mg caffeine per serving, meaning coffee lovers will actually “feel” the benefits of caffeine more.

This is complimented by 150mg of L-Theanine, delivering the perfect 2:1 ratio of L-Theanine and Caffeine for the most benefits to cognition, alertness and more.

VyvaMind also contains more L-Tyrosine than Performance Lab Caffeine + at 300mg L-Tyrosine per serving. Again giving better value for money.

But the key differentiator is that VyvaMind also contains 200mg Citicoline, which is arguably one of the most proven nootropic ingredients out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3Fvn_0eEP5Vt900

Citicoline

If you’re looking for nootropic ingredients that are clinically proven to work, it doesn’t get much better than Citicoline.

A clinical study conducted by Eri Nazaki et al in 2021 concluded with the statement:

“Dietary supplementation of citicoline for 12 wk improved overall memory performance, especially episodic memory, in healthy older males and females with AAMI. The findings suggest that regular consumption of citicoline may be safe and potentially beneficial against memory loss due to aging.”

In plain english, the above referenced study concluded that Citicoline was able to improve memory – so much so, that it’s being recommended as an aid to counteract memory loss due to aging. And let’s be honest, none of us are getting any younger.

For these reasons, we consider Citicoline as a key addition to any caffeine pill that claims to offer nootropic benefits.

  • >> Learn More or Buy VyvaMind, Visit: www.VyvaMind.com <<

Where to Buy Performance Lab Caffeine +

If you’re one of those people who buys everything from Amazon, I have some terrible news for you… You cannot legally purchase Performance Lab Stim on Amazon or any other third-party merchant.

As a result, you can only buy Performance Lab Caffeine + from their website. Some bad news is that Performance Lab’s site is notoriously bad for having products in stock.

If you find that Performance Lab Caffeine + is out of stock at the time you’re reading this review, then jump to the bottom to see which product we believe is a great alternative.

Performance Lab Caffeine + Review Conclusion

We feel that we’ve been true to our word by delivering our brutally honest opinions when it comes to this caffeine pill.

That all being said, it’s certainly not the worst product out there. Performance Lab Caffeine +’s ingredients are well chosen, just the dosages aren’t perfect for our personal tastes.

For any coffee addict like us, the 50mg caffeine per serving in Performance Lab Caffeine + just isn’t going to cut it. You could argue that we could take a double serving, but that means we’re getting 15 servings for $44, making it just not financially viable or worthwhile.

It’s for this reason that we believe Vyvamind to be the superior, more complete caffeine pill package – especially if you’re wanting more of an “all-in-one” solution to help you perform better at work, college, or anywhere you need it the most.

The inclusion of Citicoline in VyvaMind (arguably the most beneficial nootropic ingredient at improving your cognition), and higher dosages of all ingredients including caffeine, L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine make it a better value package.

VyvaMind may be a dollar more, but it’s so much more than just a caffeine pill.

  • >> Learn More or Buy VyvaMind, Visit: www.VyvaMind.com <<

Comments / 0

Related
kirklandreporter.com

Mind Lab Pro Reviews – What Results Can Customers Expect?

When it comes to brain health optimization and brain function improvement, nootropics are the best choices that are preferred by thousands of users. The human mind is the most perplexing machine, and the cognitive functions and mental performance of an individual depend on multiple factors. Mental health and neural shortcomings are turning out to be more conspicuous these days as individuals are carrying on with the stress of daily life.
ELECTRONICS
FingerLakes1.com

Gold CBD Gummies Reviews: SHOCKING! They’ll Never Tell You!

Gold CBD Gummies are the advanced formula made in gummy bears shape to help users make their lifestyle fun and effective. Gold CBD Gummies is a unique CBD product that eliminates the discomforts from the body and keeps you healthy and active. It addresses aches, pains, stress, anxiety, and more issues that hack your life, causing trouble.
PHARMACEUTICALS
escalontimes.com

Identifying Some Hidden Sources Of Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that untold millions, if not billions, of people across the globe insist they cannot go without. Whether it’s in a morning cup of coffee or a midday energy drink, caffeine serves as a vital kickstart for individuals whose energy levels could use a boost. Caffeine...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Nucentix GS-85 Reviews: DON’T BUY! Negative Side Effects?

Nucentix GS-85 is the advanced glucose support formula that supports convenient sugar control results. The creator claims his revolution as an all-in-one formula because it controls blood levels, body weight, and insulin sensitivity. Erratic blood sugar levels lead to a chronic illness called DIABETES which keeps you worrying about your...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#B Vitamins#Vitamin#Performing
FingerLakes1.com

Restria Customer Reviews: They’ll Never Tell You!

Do you think a natural solution might provide a life-changing result? Restria is one such solution with concentrated ayurvedic formula. The solution works to boost slow-wave sleep and relieve joint pain. While conventional joint support products work from outside and provide temporary relief, this effective Restria formula targets the real cause and regains the healthy functions for healthy, long-lasting results.
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Burn Boost Reviews: Is Gold Vida Burn Boost Scam or Legit?

Obesity is scary. It not only destroys your confidence but also causes tons of diseases that can leave you frustrated. High BMI is related to disorders such as diabetes and hypertension. Similarly, it can cause insulin resistance and increase the risk of cardiac diseases. Various dieting methods and workout strategies...
WEIGHT LOSS
FingerLakes1.com

Burn Lab Pro Review: Best Fat Burner for Fasted Cardio?

Burn Lab Pro is a fat burner supplement that aims to help you to lose weight and burn fat. It contains natural ingredients that are safe for your body. This fat burner is used by UFC Bamtamweight Champion of 2021, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling and Team USA powerlifter, Natalie Johnson; they’re both in incredible shape so this suggests that this fat burner is effective.
FITNESS
East Bay Times

Best Nootropics Review. Alpha Brain vs. Thesis vs. Mind Lab Pro vs. Qualia: Do Nootropics Actually Work, and Which Are The Best Supplements?

If you have struggled with consistent brain fog, chronic fatigue, and habitual sluggishness, or if you’re just looking to boost your baseline mental performance, you’ve likely heard of nootropics, a once niche category that is now erupting with mainstream interest and investment. There are countless nootropic supplements, drinks, and energy bars hitting the market.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
reviewofoptometry.com

Caffeine Intake Not Associated with Dry Eye

Caffeine intake, in general, does not seem to increase risk of DED. Photo: Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. One of the most common complaints optometrists hear from patients in their chairs is “my eyes are dry.” Dry eye is a multifactorial condition affecting between 5% and 50% of people, and as such, research that investigates the various risk factors for this disease is critical and will aid in slowing its increasing prevalence. A study recently looked into the world’s most consumed bioactive substance, caffeine, and its potential correlation to DED. Good news, coffee enthusiasts: the data showed that caffeine intake is not a risk factor for DED in the majority of the population.
HEALTH
westernslopenow.com

Best magnesium lotion

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Magnesium is an essential mineral the human body requires to function properly. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that magnesium plays a role in more than 300 enzyme systems that handle biochemical reactions in our bodies. A healthy diet will ensure that most people get enough magnesium, but certain demographics such as adolescents and the elderly are susceptible to magnesium deficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FingerLakes1.com

Pre Lab Pro Review: Best Pre-Workout For You?

Pre Lab Pro is a pre workout supplement that is designed to help you get the most out of your workouts. It contains ingredients that are scientifically proven to increase energy, focus, and endurance. The ingredients in Pre Lab Pro are all natural and safe for consumption. They have been...
WORKOUTS
FingerLakes1.com

Keto Strong XP Reviews: Warning! Must Read This Before Try!

Keto is the most popular weight loss practice that helped several people. But some of its drawbacks, like keto flu longer dependency, make users fed up and get out of it. Hence, the review here helps you explore a natural keto formula that allows you to experience keto results. Is that incredible? Keep following. The review is about Keto Strong XP supplements, made as dietary capsules to help you lose nagging pounds from the body.
WEIGHT LOSS
HeraldNet

Zenith Labs Vision 20 – Do NOT Buy Until Reading Honest Review!

Vision 20 by Zenith Labs is a nutritional supplement designed to enhance vision and optimize overall eye health. It is packed with an all-natural blend of vision-enhancing ingredients that collectively minimize eye fatigue, alleviate screen-induced vision strain, and prevent age-related vision decline. Regardless of what type of vision you have,...
ILLINOIS STATE
runningmagazine.ca

Confused about caffeine? Check out this infographic

Last year, the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) released their position on caffeine and exercise performance, outlining how it affects the body, how individuals respond differently to the drug and how it can enhance or decrease athletic performance. There was a lot of information in that position paper, but now, thanks to YLM Sport Science, we have all the info packaged into an easy-to-read infographic. So if the ISSN report left your head spinning, check out the graphic below for everything you need to know about runners’ favourite pick-me-up.
Journal Review

Small amount of caffeine OK in pregnancy

Dear Doctors: I’m pregnant, and just like last time, random strangers feel it’s OK to comment on what I eat and drink. Is it true a little coffee is OK when you’re pregnant? My weekly cup is a big treat, and I want a good answer when the barista at my local coffee shop scolds me for not getting decaf.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Vegetarian Times

This Is the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamins, According to Health Experts

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. It’s easy to pop your multivitamin in the morning or evening and assume your body is absorbing its nutrients. But when you take your vitamins each day and what you take them with matters – quite a lot, actually. So we asked health experts Erin Macdonald and Tiffani Bachus to tell us when, exactly, is the best time to take vitamins.
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy