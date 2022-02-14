ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Gene Variant Protects Against Alzheimer's

Cover picture for the articleSummary: The P522R gene variant increases expression levels of several microglia genes which are reduced in people with Alzheimer’s disease. While the word “mutation” may conjure up alarming notions, a mutation in brain immune cells serves a positive role in protecting people against Alzheimer’s disease. Now University of California, Irvine biologists...

Alzheimer's or Dementia: What's the Difference

This article brought to you courtesy of Chinook Place Memory Care and Assisted Living, Madras Pioneer Senior Living Expert. Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are related but are not exactly the same. Alzheimer's is a disease and dementia is a general term for decreased cognitive function. While all Alzheimer's patients have dementia symptoms, not all patients with dementia symptoms have Alzheimer's disease.
Drug that 'scoops up' cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
New Links Between Brain Over-Activity and Schizophrenia Symptoms

Summary: Over-activity in the hippocampus has been linked to certain symptoms of schizophrenia. New research has shown that over-activity in a specific area of the brain is linked to certain symptoms of schizophrenia, opening up possibilities for the development of more targeted treatments. Researchers from the University of Nottingham found...
Taking Vitamin D and fish oil can help lower older adults risk of autoimmune disease, study finds

Older adults who are looking to protect themselves from developing an autoimmune disorder may be able to do so by regularly taking vitamin D and omega-3 fish oil supplements. A new study published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ found that taking certain dietary supplements on a daily basis could help prevent adults ages 50 and up from developing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, thyroid diseases and polymyalgia rheumatica.
Schizophrenia, bipolar I patients experience cognitive decline

(HealthDay)—Schizophrenia and bipolar I patients experience cognitive decline through adulthood, although the nature of this decline varies across disorders and cognitive functions, according to a study published online Jan. 22 in the Schizophrenia Bulletin. Jolanta Zanelli, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues examined functioning in general and specific...
Iron in the brain linked to cognitive decline in older people

In a new study from Northwestern Medicine, researchers found breakdowns in regulatory mechanisms cause iron to build up in the brain as organisms grow older, increasing oxidative stress and causing cellular damage. This may explain some age-related cognitive decline and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease....
How Do You Know When an Alzheimer's Patient Is Dying?

In the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease, neuronal damage and muscle weakness cause patients to lose the ability to coordinate even simple movements. Eventually, they are unable to walk, communicate, control bladder or bowel movements, or feed themselves without significant assistance and careful supervision. Signs that a patient with...
Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Does the gut play a role in dementia? Here is the evidence

Is a general term for a range of progressive diseases that affect the brain. The most common types of dementia include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, mixed dementia, and Lewy body dementia. These conditions have similar characteristics, including a reduced ability to think, remember and make decisions and potential problems...
Scientists unveil promising new approach to diabetes prevention

A team of scientists from Scripps Research has conducted promising early tests of a new strategy that might one day be used to prevent or treat type 2 diabetes. The scientists, whose results are reported in Nature Communications, tested an experimental compound called IXA4 in obese mice. They showed that the compound activates a natural signaling pathway that protects the animals from harmful, obesity-driven metabolic changes that would normally lead to diabetes.
Long COVID Linked to Greater Fatty Liver Disease Risk

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) was diagnosed in 55% of individuals with long COVID in a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings add to the evidence that long COVID, also known as post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS), may have wide-ranging manifestations. Arising from the accumulation of fat...
Old drug may protect against COVID-19 lung injury, finds study

New York [US], February 9 (ANI): Lung infection and lung injury was the cause for many deaths in the second wave of COVID-19. Doctors everywhere tried their best to find a drug that cured the lung infection. Now, a new preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shown a ray of hope.
Preventing Alzheimer's Disease with Diet

What evidence is there that our meat-sweet diets play a cause-and-effect role in dementia?. What is behind the dramatic increase in dementia in Japan over recent decades? As you can see at the start of my video How to Prevent Alzheimer’s with Diet, rates have climbed significantly. Is it due to rising obesity rates or “increases in cholesterol, saturated fat, and iron from increases in animal products and meat supply for Japan”? Overall in Japan, calories only went up about 10 percent, but animal fat and meat consumption rose 500 percent, which was about ten times the rise in sugary junk. During this time span, rice consumption went down. Was white rice protective in some way so the decrease in intake is to blame? Instead, the thinking is that they were eating something worse: “it seems that the association between rice supply and AD [Alzheimer’s disease] in Japan is more likely due to replacement of rice by animal products.” It’s like when fish consumption is found to be correlated with less disease, so you have to wonder if the decrease is actually because of something protective in fish or, instead, because fish just isn’t as bad as other kinds of meat.
