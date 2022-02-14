How a Gene Variant Protects Against Alzheimer’s

What evidence is there that our meat-sweet diets play a cause-and-effect role in dementia?. What is behind the dramatic increase in dementia in Japan over recent decades? As you can see at the start of my video How to Prevent Alzheimer’s with Diet, rates have climbed significantly. Is it due to rising obesity rates or “increases in cholesterol, saturated fat, and iron from increases in animal products and meat supply for Japan”? Overall in Japan, calories only went up about 10 percent, but animal fat and meat consumption rose 500 percent, which was about ten times the rise in sugary junk. During this time span, rice consumption went down. Was white rice protective in some way so the decrease in intake is to blame? Instead, the thinking is that they were eating something worse: “it seems that the association between rice supply and AD [Alzheimer’s disease] in Japan is more likely due to replacement of rice by animal products.” It’s like when fish consumption is found to be correlated with less disease, so you have to wonder if the decrease is actually because of something protective in fish or, instead, because fish just isn’t as bad as other kinds of meat.

