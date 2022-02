Fortnite update 19.30 is here, and we’ve got the patch notes including the arrival of the long-awaited Uncharted crossover, plenty of bug fixes, and more. It’s hard to believe that Fortnite Chapter 3 has been around for over two months now – and even harder to believe that we’ve only had two big updates in that time. Fortunately, a third major update is on its way.

