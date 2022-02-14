ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

fox46.com

Tuesday, February 15, Morning Weather Forecast

Tuesday is off to yet another cold start before cool sunshine gets us into the mid-50s this afternoon. We’ll continue to warm up gradually through the middle of the week before rain returns Thursday.
kq2.com

Warming up on Tuesday

Temperatures will cool down overnight into the 20s as clear skies continue. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will also be very breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 35 mph.
WMAZ

Courteney's Tuesday forecast

Sunshine and 60's today, but rain chances are back on the rise starting tomorrow. Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
Atlantic City Press

Warming on up, your Tuesday forecast

After a frigid morning, temperatures will climb above freezing Tuesday. A southerly wind will then blow for the rest of the week, getting temperatures to near 60 Thursday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes you on the warming journey and also hints at severe weather that will be possible.
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It's another gorgeous day with sunshine and mild temps. We'll be in the mid 60s this afternoon. Due to the low humidity and a breezy east wind, all outdoor burning should be avoided today. Rain chances will increase on Wednesday, and we still have our best chance for rain on Thursday. A few storms could be strong. Here's the latest forecast.
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a bit of a cloudy start as we still have some of those high thin cirrus clouds in place from the end of the day yesterday. They give us a bit of a filtered sunshine effect through the morning hours. But we’ll gradually see them peel away to the east, and mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. So grab the shades and once again something warm to wear out the door; dress in layers.
wtva.com

Matt's 6pm Monday Forecast - High fire danger Tuesday ahead of a late week severe threat

High fire danger Tuesday as temperatures build ahead of storm chances late this week. High fire danger Tuesday as temperatures build ahead of storm chances late this week. A red flag warning is in effect for Tuesday because of the potential for wildfires to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not just highly discouraged but could become dangerous quickly with dry fuel and ample wind to spread the fire. Rain chances return by later this week, but the quick hit will bring more storms than substantial rainfall.
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

Tuesday will have a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. There will be more clouds tomorrow and we won't rule out a stray shower, but rain won't be a big deal until Thursday.
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, February 15

Gusty southwest winds will pick up speed through the day and not only be annoying, but dangerous at times. Areas of suspended dust are already creating hazy skies and there's more to come, along with trash blowing around on the roads, and other typical issued we have with high winds here. Clouds have cleared early, but they will be back and could bring some showers later today into tonight. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast also has the slightly cooler temps returning for at least a few days.
WDAM-TV

02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast

No surprises with the weather today in South MS as a familiar pattern lies ahead. Expect another cold, even frosty, start to the day out there while the afternoon warms to a nice 70 degrees with sunny skies. The warming trend continues for tomorrow morning, now up to the mid 40s, through Thursday afternoon when it tops out in the mid 70s. That’s when our next front will move through, and Thursday is looking like a wash. Likely going to rain the entire day, this front also brings along a chance of severe weather. Right now it’s only at “slight” (level 2 of 5), but it wouldn’t surprise me to see it increased with some of the parameters looking the way they do.
KIMT

Forecast: Mild Tuesday, Temps Falling Through Wednesday

Tuesday will bring a change to the forecast as temperatures will rebound back into the mid 30s across the region as warmer and milder air takes over. Expect this trend to stick around through the overnight hours but not through all of Wednesday as a cold front moves in early Wednesday morning only allowing our highs to occur early in the morning. Through the day temperatures will continue to fall as overnight lows fall into the single digits.
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Warm and breezy afternoon expected

REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warm and breezy conditions. High: 71. Winds: S 20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. We’ll see cloudy skies by Wednesday morning. Low: 58. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers west of us late. Breezy conditions will also set up across the area. […]
wbrz.com

Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking strong storms on Thursday

Keep an eye on the forecast as severe storms are possible later this week. Today & Tonight: Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny skies will bring temperatures into the upper 60s this afternoon. A few spots may even scratch 70°. The humidity will stay low and comfortable through the afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be significantly warmer, only dropping into the low 50s as more humidity starts to fill in.
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

The day is off to a cold start. Looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine! Significant wildfire risk today but some rain on the way by Thursday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Tuesday looks nice & dry....
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Another very cold morning, but a milder afternoon on the way. The warmup continues through early Friday morning...
abc7amarillo.com

Tuesday Forecast: Fire danger hits the High Plains

RED FLAG WARNINGS will go into effect at 11AM this morning and run until 8PM this evening for the entire High Plains. Critical fire conditions are expected for everyone then meaning conditions will be ripe for a fire to catch and spread at a fast rate. High temperatures climb into the middle 70s dropping relative humidity values below 10% for much of the area. Winds will be sustained above 20 MPH this afternoon and could gust up to 45 MPH at times.
