Watch now: Faulk discuss Kyrou's play

In a move that appears to kick off the NHL trade deadline frenzy, the Calgary Flames have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. For the Flames, the deal establishes them as all-in on the season. In a weaker Pacific Division, general manager Brad Treliving appears to be going for it. For the Canadiens, on the other hand, the rebuild is officially underway, as new GM Kent Hughes collects future assets in exchange for a popular veteran. The full trade is as follows:

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO