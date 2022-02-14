USDA Awards $220K To Help MD Seafood Processors With COVID-19 Costs

Businesses in north Florida and south Georgia were awarded grants from the United States Department of Agriculture on Wednesday. According to a news release, Leon County Florida's Orchard Pond Organics, LLC ($236,276 and $13,724) along with Georgia’s Goodson Pecans, LLC ($250,000), Georgia Organic Peanut Association, Inc. ($250,000), Southern Pasture Power, LLC ($250,000), Longleaf Ridge Farms, LLC ($250,000), New Communities at [Cypress] Pond ($250,000), Warrior Creek Premium Meats, LLC ($250,000), American Turmeric Company, Inc. ($250,000), JRE Services, LLC dba Rocking Chair Ranch ($250,000), Great American Cobbler Company ($250,000), along with Jackson County, Florida's Southern Grape Company, LLC ($49,999) and Southern Craft Products, LLC ($49,999) secured Value Added Producer grants .
Comments / 0