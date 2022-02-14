ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USDA Awards $220K To Help MD Seafood Processors With COVID-19 Costs

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded more than $220,000 to Maryland to help seafood processors offset costs associated with the pandemic, the federal agency said Monday. “This funding for seafood processors and processing vessels will...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bird flu outbreaks detected in Kentucky and Virginia, USDA confirms

An avian flu strain deadly to chickens and other fowl has been detected in two additional states, federal regulators confirmed Monday. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service stated in a news release that the “highly pathogenic” strain has been found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
tillamookheadlightherald.com

USDA announces $50 Million in grants awarded to states to support the seafood industry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an investment of approximately $50 million in grants to support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS). This grant funding, to be distributed through state...
WASHINGTON STATE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a Flock of Commercial Broiler Chickens in Kentucky and Backyard Mixed Species Flock in Virginia

WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in birds in two states – a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Phys.org

US farms on alert as several cases of bird flu found

The US Department of Agriculture said Monday it had detected bird flu in two more farms after a first case came to light last week, putting the industry on guard. After having already detected the virus in wild birds on several occasions on the east coast in recent weeks, the department said on February 9 it had found the disease in birds on a farm in Indiana.
AGRICULTURE
postsouth.com

USDA announces $4.2 million in grants for Louisiana seafood processors

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $4,229,669 will be made available in grants for Louisiana’s seafood processors. Louisiana received the second-highest amount of the $50 million allotments. This funding is linked to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on the impacted fishing industry. According to a news release from...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Waynedale News

Resources To Help Tenants & Landlords Impacted By Covid-19

Indiana tenants and landlords can now find key resources for relief and recovery at HoosierHousingHelp.com. Hoosier Housing Help is designed to connect Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with tools for pre-eviction support and federal funds for emergency rental assistance. More than $400 million in rental assistance has been authorized...
INDIANA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Orange County awarded $3.9M to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) has received $3.9 million in state funding to offer grants to underserved microbusinesses and entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19. The County will provide payments of $2,500 to microbusinesses and entrepreneurs facing barriers to accessing capital including businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals without...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WTXL ABC 27 News

USDA awards area rural businesses with grants

Businesses in north Florida and south Georgia were awarded grants from the United States Department of Agriculture on Wednesday. According to a news release, Leon County Florida's Orchard Pond Organics, LLC ($236,276 and $13,724) along with Georgia’s Goodson Pecans, LLC ($250,000), Georgia Organic Peanut Association, Inc. ($250,000), Southern Pasture Power, LLC ($250,000), Longleaf Ridge Farms, LLC ($250,000), New Communities at [Cypress] Pond ($250,000), Warrior Creek Premium Meats, LLC ($250,000), American Turmeric Company, Inc. ($250,000), JRE Services, LLC dba Rocking Chair Ranch ($250,000), Great American Cobbler Company ($250,000), along with Jackson County, Florida's Southern Grape Company, LLC ($49,999) and Southern Craft Products, LLC ($49,999) secured Value Added Producer grants .
LEON COUNTY, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of COVID-19 treatment, vaccinations by the numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an expensive endeavor in the U.S. when it comes to providing treatment in hospitals and ramping up vaccinations. Here are six things to know about the cost of COVID-19 treatment and vaccinations, as reported on by Becker's. 1. The median total cost of treatment for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept of Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots at hospital-based testing sites statewide

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at existing state testing sites next week. Expanding the availability of dedicated locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines is part of Governor Hogan’s Booster Action Plan, which also includes the new VaxCash 2.0 Promotion with the Maryland Lottery to further incentivize Marylanders to get a booster shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Agriculture Online

Consider SCN before planting soybeans

Planting soybeans back-to-back may seem like an ideal way to cut costs in light of heightened input costs and fertilizer shortages, but planting in soybean cyst nematode (SCN) infested fields could have economic and agronomic impacts. “SCN reproduction is greater in hot, dry growing seasons, and many soil samples collected...
IOWA STATE
The 74

A Cash Benefit for Families from Federal COVID Funds

One of the least discussed harms from school closures during the pandemic has been the extra costs families face with securing child care, finding alternative education arrangements and losing income due to missing work. State leaders must step in. Governors should use their American Rescue Plan funds to provide families with financial assistance to absorb […]
ARIZONA STATE
LiveScience

'Highly pathogenic' bird flu hits U.S. farm

A highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was detected in a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County, Indiana, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Wednesday (Feb. 9). State officials said that 29,000 turkeys have now been culled to prevent the virus's spread, Reuters reported. Avian influenza, or bird...
INDIANA STATE
scitechdaily.com

The Widely Available Low-Cost Drug That Could Fight COVID-19

A widely available and affordable drug, heparin, limits lung damage when inhaled by COVID-19 patients, according to world-first findings by researchers from The Australian National University (ANU). The researchers are coordinating multiple studies tracking hospital patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 13 countries who were given doses of inhaled heparin. ANU...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

