ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This HP ProDesk deal slashes nearly $400 off the price

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

While there’s a big focus on gaming desktops and laptops, some folks need a device to do day-to-day things like work or stream, which is why there’s no point spending thousands of dollars on a gaming PC. That’s where the HP ProDesk 400 G6 comes in; it’s a solid little desktop...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Hurry! This AMD Ryzen 5 HP Laptop is just $399 at Walmart

Even at full price, the HP Laptop 15 is one of the best laptops for the money. One standout deal in Walmart's Winter Savings event is practically giving away this capable AMD Ryzen notebook. Right now, you can get the HP Laptop 15 with Ryzen 7 CPU for just $399...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Hp#Intel Uhd Graphics 630#Cpu#Tb
PCWorld

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: This premium 2-in-1 laptop keeps going and going

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an exceptional 2-in-1 in many ways, but the 16:9 display is too wide for its intended use as a versatile productivity laptop and tablet. Most of the updates Lenovo made to its flagship 2-in-1 convertible are on the inside, from 11th-gen Intel Core processors and integrated Iris Xe graphics to Thunderbolt 4 support. Outside of these upgrades and slightly rounded corners, the Lenovo Yoga 9i remains similar to the preceding Yoga C940. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Like the Yoga C940, the Yoga 9i delivers a thin and light yet durable all-metal chassis, a satisfying typing experience, and all-day battery life.
YOGA
Digital Trends

Snag an ASUS Chromebook for $119 with this Best Buy deal

As the need for connecting remotely for work or study increases, things like our phones and tablets don’t cut it anymore. That’s where things like this Chromebook come in, providing a better experience than our other smart devices — and it’s currently discounted to just $119, down from $220.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on GE CYNC Smart Security Cameras to $33

Thanks to a recent price drop, the GE CYNC Indoor Security Camera is at its lowest price ever, and we don’t often find discounts like this on smart home security gadgets. Amazon has discounted the GE Cync by 53% this weekend, bringing the price down to just $32.71 for a limited time. Of course, Prime members can also benefit from free shipping. Normally priced at $69.99, Amazon shoppers can now save over $37 on this GE security product. The indoor security camera has a few notable features we want to highlight right from the jump: No Philips hub required Built-in privacy shutter Night-vision mode...
ELECTRONICS
westernslopenow.com

Amazon just slashed its price on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on sale. It finally happened: The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for the first time since it debuted in October. The limited-time promotion means Amazon shoppers and avid readers ready to dive into new books can now pick it up for less than $150, which is a whopping $45 off the original price.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

Need a new Chromebook? Grab this one while it’s only $109

If you’re in search of a great go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great laptop deals to shop out there. But if you’re on a budget, there are also some great student laptop deals to shop, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve been able to track down is taking place at Best Buy today. The Acer Chromebook 311 has been discounted all the way down to just $109, a $140 savings from its regular price of $249. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even have your new Acer Chromebook 311 as quickly as within an hour with in-store pickup where it’s available.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung is too busy to take your money for the Galaxy S22

Samsung had its first Unpacked event of 2022 earlier today, which gave us our first glimpse at the S22 series of phones, as well as the Tab S8 series of tablets. The big release here is the (sorta) return of the Note, now referred to by a fun new name, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As a huge proponent of the Galaxy S21, I knew I had to go ahead and pull the trigger on the Galaxy S22.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus review: Striking the perfect budget balance

Lenovo is the one Android developer that has consistently released "stock" Android tablets over the past few years. With Google all but abandoning them, while Samsung and Amazon pushed their own OSs, Lenovo stuck to a UI that wasn't exactly built for wide screens. Thankfully, Android 12L is on the way, meaning stock Android is no longer the warning label it used to be.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Acer Aspire 5 Amazon Deal Comes With 15% Off Now!

Want to have an Acer Aspire 5? Well, its 15% discount on Amazon today can help you save a decent sum. But do you know what makes this purchase more valuable? Its features. The Acer Aspire 5 is a complete package that will be appreciated by working individuals looking for convenience and practicality in their laptops. It has impressive internal specifications, including the 4 GB DDR4 onboard memory (1 slot available) and 128 GB NVMe solid-state drive storage (1 hard drive bay available). Furthermore, it is designed with AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics and AMD Ryzen 3 processor to deliver fantastic performance. Despite that, the battery power consumption of the Aspire 5 remains decent, giving it a remarkable battery life of up to 10 hours.
COMPUTERS
inavateonthenet.net

Epson claims smallest, lightest 20k lumen projector with release of latest range

Epson has launched a range of high lumens 3LCD laser projectors including models claimed to be the world’s smallest and lightest 20,000 lumen models. The PU2200U range builds on Epson’s EB-L20000U series with the EB- PU2220B / EB-PU2120W 20,000 lumens models 70% smaller and 50% lighter than their predecessor, the EBL20000U.
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Low-Power High-Performance Gaming Laptops

The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is an ultra-efficient mobile computing solution for consumers seeking out a way to enjoy an immersive gaming experience from anywhere. The laptop weighs in at 6.15-pounds and features a case achieved using recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastic and aluminum to give it a durable overall construction. The unit is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the unit as being great for intense gaming as well as everyday use.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and sales for February 2022

Samsung just held its Galaxy Unpacked event, pulling back the curtain on its new flagship smartphones, and with pre-orders now available, there are already some worthy Samsung Galaxy S22 deals on tap if you’re looking to get your hands on the first major Android release of 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 sales are mostly limited to cellular carriers and Samsung itself at the moment, but there are nonetheless some juicy discounts available. We’re here to point you in the right direction with the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals you can score before the devices ship out on February 25.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy