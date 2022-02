After failing to reach the playoffs for the first three seasons without LeBron James in the fold, expectations were still low for the Cleveland Cavaliers entering their 2021-22 campaign. Sneaking into the play-in tournament seemed like their ceiling. The doubters have been shut up in significant fashion, as the Cavaliers are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record despite key injuries to Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO