Bill introduced to increase minimum wage in Kansas

By Stephanie Nutt
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Work is underway in the Kansas legislature to increase the state’s minimum wage to $16 by 2026. Senator Ethan Corson, D-Fairway, introduced the bill last week along with several other lawmakers.

If passed, Senate Bill 467 would increase the state’s minimum wage to $10 by Jan. 1, 2023, and then by $2 annually until reaching $16 in 2026. It would also increase the tipped minimum wage from its current rate of $2.13 an hour to $3.25 an hour.

The minimum wage in Kansas is $7.25 an hour.

Senate leadership reneges ‘agreement’ after veto-override decision

According to the Economic Policy Institute, adjusting for costs of living, a full-time minimum wage worker today earns 18% less annually than workers earned at the time of the last increase in 2009, and 46% less than workers did in 1968 when accounting for inflation.

Increasing the minimum wage would impact as many as 316,232 Kansas workers, or 22.8% of the state’s workforce, with the largest impacts in the retail, administrative support, and agriculture industries.

“The pandemic has spotlighted the important contributions low-wage workers make to our state. These are the people who make sure the grocery shelves are stocked and our loved ones are cared for. There is dignity in all work, and that means all workers should earn a living wage,” said Senator Corson. “The bottom line is that no Kansan who works full-time should live in poverty.”

Sponsors of the bill include Democratic Senators Oletha Faust-Goudeau, David Haley, Tom Hawk, Tom Holland, Cindy Holscher, Pat Pettey, Dinah Sykes, and Mary Ware.

