Let’s go back to where it all began. It was Oct. 3, 1925 that the life and legacy of Mrs. Irene Johnson would be set in motion and woven into the fabric of our lives. She was the third of eight children born in Natchitoches to the delight of the late Mr. Coleman Johnson and the late Mrs. Ivory Richards Johnson.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO