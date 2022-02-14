ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC puts 200-year-old twist on new reality dating show

By Stephanie Thompson
(WCMH) — A new reality romance series called “The Courtship” is coming to NBC and it promises to put an old twist on the genre with singles looking for love in a Jane Austen-themed setting.

The network announced the dating show, which it refers to as “the ultimate social experiment in romance,” will premiere Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m.

An NBC release states the program will focus on a heroine who, surrounded by her court, will search for her duke among a number of eligible suitors who have all been “transported to a Regency-style England.”

The official trailer posted on YouTube presents snippets from “confession-style” interviews with series star Nicole Remy and clips of her with her suitors and court from the show. A female voice narrates, “Once upon a time, a young woman began a quest for true love. Can the old ways of courtship lead to new romance? A journey where swiping is out and courting it in.”

According to an “Entertainment Weekly” report, the international cast of suitors includes Alex “Achilles” King (San Diego, Calif.); Caleb Ward (Hampton, Va.); Chandler “Chan” Luxe (West Hollywood, Calif.); Charlie Mumbray (Kent, England); Christian Lee Cones (Los Angeles); Daniel “Dan” Hunter (Los Angeles); Daniel Bochicchio (Staten Island, N.Y.); Danny Kim (Seoul, South Korea); Derek Kesseler (Vancouver, B.C.); Giuseppe Castronovo (Point Pleasant, N.J.); Jaquan Holland (Los Angeles); Jarrett Schanzer (Miami); Lewis Echavarria (Miami); Lincoln Chapman(Nashville); Nate Shanklin (Sacramento); and Peter Saffa (Defiance, Mo.).

According to NBC, the cast will be “housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills.” Viewers can also look forward to participants taking carriage and boat rides, competing in archery events, handwriting letters to communicate, and basically being “immersed in a time-traveling quest for love.”

NBC did not indicate whether the show’s finale is expected to culminate in a proposal, only providing that the heroine and suitors “will discover if the ultimate romantic experience” ends in true love.

Previously, a casting flyer for the series stated that the show, which was called “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” at that time, would be the “first-ever fully immersive epic romance fantasy and dating quest.”

Viewers can watch “The Courtship” on NBC4 Sundays starting March 6.

