An Insider Look at Our Food

The pandemic has brought a lot of bad news for restaurants, but there is a silver lining: fast food restaurants are thriving. Specifically, Yum Brands, the parent company that owns Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, broke a fast food record in 2021, opening up 4,180 new restaurants. Also sales at those three chains were up around 10 percent each over the last year. Outside of Yum Brands, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle also opened a combined total of nearly 3,000 new stores in 2021. The success is due to pure economics as more chains are eliminating their value menus, slowly raising prices on popular items, and introducing more limited time offerings at higher price points. (TheTakeOut.com)
