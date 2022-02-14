An Insider Look at Our Food

Costco is always overflowing with great deals, limited-time offers, and copious amounts of food — if not even just in the many samples that tempt shoppers at the end of nearly every aisle. But even with carts and bellies full, some people still make it part of their ritual to visit the food court every time they make a trip. Over the past couple of years, much has changed with Costco's food court. From only allowing members to order a meal to the ever-growing list of popular menu items that leave and return, like the churro, the changes have been met with both positive and negative reactions. Even so, Costco always offers a great value, and that continues to drive customers to fit in a meal with their shopping trip.

