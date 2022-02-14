ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose to consider changing the timing of mayoral elections

By Omar Pérez
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In San Jose, in an effort to increase voter turnout, mayoral elections may change to take place in presidential election years.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city leaders will consider putting forth the question to voters for the upcoming June 7 primary election.

If approved by voters, the measure will amend the City’s Charter to move the election for mayor to the same year as presidential elections beginning in 2024.

The move would ultimately shorten the term of the next mayor to two years, with the option to run for and serve as mayor for two additional four-year terms, according to the memorandum put forth before Tuesday’s meeting.

In 2019, city leaders initially looked into the idea but failed to receive approval.

Mayor Sam Liccardo was originally against changing the election timing cycle before bringing it back up again in 2020.

In the end, Mayor Liccardo decided to go away from the idea and instead appointed the city’s 23-member Charter Review Commission to consider it.

Last year, the commission voted to change the timing of the mayoral election before recommending it to the City Council.

In January, city leaders voted 10-1 to approve the recommendation.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is set to start at 1:30 p.m — to watch, click here .

