History was made in Billings last weekend when Thompson Falls senior Trae Thilmony won his third straight high school wrestling championship. "There's nothing like high school wrestling," Thilmony said this week after he returned home a three-time champion. "When I was a little kid, I remember comparing the number of state banners we had to other schools. It seemed like we didn't have as many and I wanted to bring some of those back for our school." He did just that when he pinned Brady Ellison in the third period of the 145-pound championship match Saturday and became the most decorated wrestler in Thompson Falls history.

THOMPSON FALLS, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO