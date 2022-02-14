ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron & Gordon: Fireside, at the NAB Show

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has had a “unique” path to success. Now, 2022 NAB Show attendees will get to hear all about it, as Byron Allen has agreed to appear in a flame-free “fireside chat” scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at the Las Vegas event — the NAB’s first since 2019 due to the...

tvtechnology.com

Gordon Smith to Receive NAB Distinguished Service Award

WASHINGTON—Gordon Smith, former president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, will receive the organization’s Distinguished Service Award during the 2022 NAB Show. For more than a decade Smith served as the "chief advocate for America’s radio and television broadcasting industry on legislative, regulatory, technological and economic...
WASHINGTON STATE
insideradio.com

Pittman, Field To Tackle ‘Transforming Radio’ In NAB Show Session.

The heads of radio’s two largest companies will sit down with new National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt to talk about how they transformed their business with an eye to the future at the NAB Show in April. In a session entitled “Transforming Radio in the Audio Renaissance,” iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman and Audacy’s David Field will discuss the evolution of radio, embracing change from the top and building a future-focused culture, according to a NAB press release.
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Audacy, iHeart Heads To Talk ‘Industry Transformation’ At NAB Show

Taking a page from intimate Forecast conferences held each November in New York, the CEOs of the nation’s two leading radio station owners, which today position themselves as audio content creation and distribution companies, will join the head of the NAB in a NAB Show 2022 conversation “to discuss the evolution of radio, embracing change from the top and building a future-focused culture.”
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

2022 NAB Show to Highlight Cutting-Edge NextGen TV Developments

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB Show will be taking a deep drive into the latest NextGen TV developments with a number of NextGen TV related exhibits, demonstrations and sessions between April 23 and 27 in Las Vegas, Nev. Next Gen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, is now available in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Week

MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
seattlepi.com

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg May Be Considering Exiting 'The View' Amidst Two Week Suspension By ABC Over Holocaust Comments : Report

Whoopi Goldberg may be taking her two week suspension from The View as her window of opportunity to exit the talk show. After ABC announced on Tuesday, February 1, that they would be repremanding the Sister Act star, 66, by suspending her for two weeks without pay after she stated during a live broadcast that the Holocaust was ‘not about race," — Goldberg has reportedly been "livid" by network head Kim Godwin's decison.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Brian Williams Doesn’t Want to Anchor a Network News Show, and Can Anyone Really Blame Him?

Seven years after being removed as anchor of the NBC Nightly News, Brian Williams has reportedly been offered another opportunity to host an evening network newscast, this time for CBS. But he is apparently not interested. And given the current news media ecosystem, in which hyper-partisan “analysis” has exponentially more influence than traditional journalism… who can blame him?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The View’ Fans Deplore the Return of Guest Host Alyssa Farah: “Adding ZERO Value”

After a rocky start to 2022, The View is once again welcoming back conservative guest hosts to fill ex-host Meghan McCain‘s seat. But not all of the returning hosts are a hit with the ABC talk show’s fans. Case in point: When former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah returned during today’s episode, audiences flocked to social media to share their disdain for the talking head.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

‘The View’ Co-Hosts ‘Furious’ at ABC for Suspending Whoopi

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks over her Monday remarks about the Holocaust, and most of her co-hosts are furious with the network, sources told The Daily Beast. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Zucker’s Exit Throws a Wrench in CNN’s Streaming Plans

Weeks before it even launches, CNN’s streaming service, CNN+, is contemplating a strategic pivot. With the Feb. 2 resignation of CNN chief Jeff Zucker after the disclosure of a relationship with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust, and with Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia set to close in the next few months now that U.S. regulators have given the green light, insiders are questioning what happens next for the forthcoming service. Specifically, CNN+ is betting on a business model that is already being questioned internally at the news giant, and a programming lineup that has Zucker’s fingerprints throughout. In other words, everything...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA Winner and ‘Extra’ Correspondent, Dies at 30

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner and a correspondent at “Extra,” has died after falling from her high-rise apartment building in Manhattan. She was 30 years old. Police state that Kryst jumped from the building, according to NBC News. Kryst’s death was confirmed to Variety by “Extra.” The program also provided a statement from Kryst’s family. “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family wrote in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied...
CELEBRITIES

