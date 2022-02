Stoicism, an ancient Greek idea of enduring suffering without displaying much emotion or a lack of control, is having a bit of a renaissance. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, books on how to be a Stoic have skyrocketed in sales, and more and more people seem to be turning to the old philosophy to deal with the current difficulties we're facing. Ryan Holiday, author and host of the podcast, The Daily Stoic, has written extensively about the history and principles of Stoicism, and he's with us to take your calls on whether or not you yourself have been turned onto Stoicism, and why.

PODCAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO