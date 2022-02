"I have an eye for what appeals aesthetically." — Roy Rizwan. Exquisite fashion, superior service and a keen eye for design. All of this makes XAR Clothier one of the most exquisite boutique shops in Southlake Town Square. XAR Clothier’s extensive wardrobe has something for everybody, from eclectic dresses to suave suits. And with owner Roy Rizwan’s sharp eye that can tell your size just from a glance, you’ll have no trouble crafting a bold and beautiful look specifically tailored to you. Whether you’re looking for a special occasion outfit or want to reinvent yourself entirely, XAR Clothier can help you make a bold new style change all your own.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO