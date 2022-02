The markets have been quite volatile recently, not so much in terms of major trends – as yet? – but definitely in terms of high volume activity, many signs of intervention in most markets and lack of proper and clear direction. It is like the weather when clouds begin to build up helter skelter, streaming east then off to the north; changing shape almost continuously and with sudden gusts of wind along the surface to blow leaves and papers hither and thither. The warning signs are there that something is brewing and it won’t be something good, it seems.

