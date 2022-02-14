ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nielsen Schedules Its Q4, Full-Year 2021 Results Release

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 1 day ago

With shares at their lowest value in a decade, discarding the...

www.rbr.com

The Press

Evogene Financial Results and Earnings Announcement Schedule for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter of 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announces today that it will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beautypackaging.com

Unilever Shares Full Year 2021 Results

Unilever has announced its full year results for 2021 with underlying sales growth of 4.5%--its fastest underlying sales growth in nine years. Turnover was up 3.4% and underlying operating profit increased 2.9%. Underlying EPS inched forward 5.5%. In the U.S., growth returned to competitive levels, with strong contributions from Prestige...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results, including another quarter of sequential improvement in volume trends compared to 2019. “In 2021, our system demonstrated resilience and flexibility by successfully navigating through another year of uncertainty,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “We focused on our key strategies and emerged stronger. We are confident that progress on our strategic transformation has made us a nimbler total beverage company. While the environment remains dynamic, we will build on the momentum from 2021 to drive topline growth and maximize returns.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelPulse

2021 Q4 and Full Year Financials Signal Success for MGM Resorts

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MGM Resorts International did well for itself last year, thanks in no small measure to strong leisure travel demand and the resurgence of gaming. The company just revealed its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2021, and in some areas, managed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Company#Nielsen Holdings Plc#Report Card#Data Analysis
The Press

Ionis to hold full year 2021 financial results webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 24th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results as well as report on pipeline and business progress.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Release and Conference Call

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Societe Generale Posts Its Best Performance Ever with Q4 and 2021 Full Year Earnings

The earnings report for French banking powerhouse Societe Generale for 2021 represents its best performance so far. French banking giant Societe Generale SA (EPA: GLE) recently pulled in its best annual performance ever, exceeding analysts’ expectations. In its 2021 full-year financial report, which also holds its highest ever profit, SocGen posted a net income of 5.64 billion euros, or $6.44 billion. According to Refinitiv, the consensus estimate for the same period was 4.4 billion euros.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Toyota Motor reports FQ3 results; updates full year guidance

Toyota Motor press release (NYSE:TM): FQ3 net income ¥791.7B, -5.6% Y/Y. Revenue of $7785.7B (-4.5% Y/Y). Operating income ¥784.3B, -20.61% Y/Y. FY 2022 Forecast: Sales Revenues: ¥29.5T vs. prior ¥30T;. Operating income: ¥2.8T unchanged from previous guidance;
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

A Big Fiscal Q2 Finish For FOX, Beating the Street

“Against the high bar we set in our fiscal second quarter last year, we have once again delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter of our 2022 fiscal year, while continuing to invest in our digital growth initiatives.”. Those are the words of Lachlan Murdoch, as the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
richlandsource.com

Gorman-Rupp reports 4th quarter and full-year 2021 financial results

MANSFIELD -- The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC), of Mansfield, is entering 2022 with a healthy backlog and is well-positioned to continue to deliver top-line growth, according to Scott King, President and Chief Executive Officer. King's statement was part of the company's report on financial results for the fourth quarter and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

USA Truck reports record Q4 and full-year 2021 results

USA Truck Inc. rode a robust freight and pricing market to revenue of $200.9 million and earnings per share of $1.38 during the fourth quarter, 60 cents better than the consensus estimate and 100% higher year-over-year. It was the sixth consecutive quarter of record adjusted earnings per share, said President...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nddist.com

Grainger Full-Year Sales Top $13B; Accelerate in Q4

MRO products giant Grainger — No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Feb. 3, and the figures showed double-digit gains with both sales and profit amid accelerating demand for the company's core product lines. Lake...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tmonews.com

T-Mobile reveals Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings

Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings. The Un-carrier was able to deliver industry-leading service revenue and cash flow growth during the year thanks to its number of customer gains. Not to mention, its unmatched network and value combination was able to produce impressive results for the wireless carrier.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Amazon Sets $20-A-Year Price Hike For Prime As Its Q4 Results Cheer Investors

Amazon reported fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations and announced a $20-a-year increase in Prime subscription prices, causing its stock to stage a big rally after hours. Shares in the tech giant jumped as much as 18% in after-marketing trading on the earnings news, after they had declined markedly earlier in the day. They finished the regular trading session off 7% and have fallen 18% in 2022 to date. Many tech companies, notably Netflix, Spotify and Facebook parent Meta, have slumped badly in recent weeks. Total revenue gained 9% over the prior-year quarter to hit $137.4 billion, coming within a...
NFL
scvnews.com

Mission Valley Bank Releases Full Year, Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 22, 2022

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be issued after market close that day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.05% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
STOCKS

